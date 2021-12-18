Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $291,048.14 and $151.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,311,249 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,992 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars.

