Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Cap of $9.43 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $703,760.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

