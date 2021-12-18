FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0003

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. FuzeX has a market cap of $253,153.94 and approximately $9.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007241 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.