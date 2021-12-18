FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MRBK opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Meridian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meridian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Meridian by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

