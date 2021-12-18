FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

MERC opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $755.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

