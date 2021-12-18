FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lifted by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,150,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.