FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By KeyCorp

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.