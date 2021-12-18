Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 74.5% in November

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GANX stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. Research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.