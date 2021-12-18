Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.75

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.75 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 187.10 ($2.47). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.39), with a volume of 163,172 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFRD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.75.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.