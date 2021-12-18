GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.82 million and $1.98 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

