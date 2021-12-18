GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $155.64 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.