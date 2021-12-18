GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of GameStop worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GameStop by 32.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:GME opened at $155.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.84. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

