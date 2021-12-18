Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 46,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

