GamyFi Platform (GFX) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $743,699.02 and approximately $188,410.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

