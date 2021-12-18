Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Gartner worth $132,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $320.07 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

