Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $300,437.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.