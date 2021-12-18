Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Announces Earnings Results

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

GENC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 29,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gencor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Gencor Industries worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

