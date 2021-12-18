General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

