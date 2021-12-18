General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,197,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

