Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.18 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.17 million and $34,555.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

