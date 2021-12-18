Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. 1,553,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

