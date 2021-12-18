Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.13 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $238.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $242.51 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.