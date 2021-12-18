GeoCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $462,173.41 and $119.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.50 or 0.99855472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00318091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

