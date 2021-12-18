George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $114.74 on Friday. George Weston has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

