Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 928,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GXSBF stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Geox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get Geox alerts:

About Geox

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.