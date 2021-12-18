Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($112.40).

Several analysts recently commented on GXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($96.85) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €84.95 ($95.45) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €75.60 ($84.94) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($111.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.14 and its 200-day moving average is €86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

