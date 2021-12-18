GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,768.20

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 66.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $10,768.20 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91,255.37 or 1.94692375 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,638,348 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

