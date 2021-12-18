GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 239,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of GIGM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 24,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.18.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.