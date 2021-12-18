GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 239,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of GIGM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 24,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.18.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

