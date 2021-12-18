Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 110,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GILT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 798,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.27. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.