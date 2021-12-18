Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 110,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GILT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 798,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.27. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

