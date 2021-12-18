Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Gildan Activewear worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.