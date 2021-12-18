Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.86. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

