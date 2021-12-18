Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.10 million and $123,426.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

