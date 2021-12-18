GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0262 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $470,632.37 and approximately $362.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.61 or 0.08368063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00322423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.98 or 0.00925658 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00380835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00266215 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

