GoChain Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $1.71 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,158,488,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,613,987 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

