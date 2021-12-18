Goldcoin Trading Up 70.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $68,995.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00318302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,774,455 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

