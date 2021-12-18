Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $39,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

