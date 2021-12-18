Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.86% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $372,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,531,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

