Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,394 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.