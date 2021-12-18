Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

