Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,735.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

