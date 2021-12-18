Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

