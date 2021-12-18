Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

