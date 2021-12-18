Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

