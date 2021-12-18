Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,780 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,106,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.