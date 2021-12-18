GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

GDRX stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,022,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in GoodRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

