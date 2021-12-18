Governor DAO (GDAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,809.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $20,809.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,356 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.