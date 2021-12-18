Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $356.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00317011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

