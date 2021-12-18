Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,753. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$28.79 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

