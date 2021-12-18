Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $13.67. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 20,504 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

