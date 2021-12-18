Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

